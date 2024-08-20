Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases 3,321 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,691. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

