Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Sells 61 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.84. The stock had a trading volume of 397,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

