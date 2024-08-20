Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $1,673.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.71 or 0.04362006 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,859,209,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,838,580,570 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

