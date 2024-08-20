Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.32. Sasol shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 183,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 7.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sasol by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,243 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 2.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

