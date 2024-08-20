Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

NYSEARCA SCHQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,545. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

