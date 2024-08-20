Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

