Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.54. 280,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,421. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

