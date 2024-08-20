Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lessened by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,717 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.59. 516,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

