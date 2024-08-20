SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.83

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.83 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 664907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark increased their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

SEA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

