SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.70. 7,524,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,526. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $184.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.