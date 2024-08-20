SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.25. 2,895,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,310,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.20.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

