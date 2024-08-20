SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after acquiring an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,621,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,854,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,658 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.80. The company had a trading volume of 284,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,947. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

