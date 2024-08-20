SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $719,000 Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,302.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,720. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,245.04. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

