SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $867,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $612.74. 456,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,364. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $572.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

