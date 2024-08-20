SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 434,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.25.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

