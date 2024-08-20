SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sunpointe LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,321,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,424. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Evercore decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

