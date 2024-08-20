SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,995 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 436,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 155.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 163,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99,520 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

NYSE:EBS traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.54. 4,920,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $499.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

