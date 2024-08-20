SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $15.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $608.40. 4,788,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $764.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

