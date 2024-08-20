SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 555,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 41,891 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 490,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,616 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 46,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,094. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

