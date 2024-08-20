SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock worth $974,603. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.65. 739,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.24. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $219.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.47.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

