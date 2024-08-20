SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.35. The company had a trading volume of 122,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,884. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

