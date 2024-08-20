SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,982,000 after acquiring an additional 260,924 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $50,093,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,073,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

ETRN remained flat at $12.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

