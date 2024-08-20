SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 341,967 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 837,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

SelectQuote Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 111.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $545,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 170,726 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

