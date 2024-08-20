SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.94.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

