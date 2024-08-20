Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Grows By 6.4%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,809 shares of company stock worth $7,588,793. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAON opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $83.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

