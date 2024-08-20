Short Interest in Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH) Drops By 8.2%

Dominari Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Dominari Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOMH traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,094. Dominari has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
Dominari Company Profile
