Short Interest in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Declines By 9.0%

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ECB Bancorp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ECB Bancorp worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ECB Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.79. ECB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

