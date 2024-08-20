Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Rises By 5.2%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 597,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 567,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Ennis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 9,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,641. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Ennis has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $591.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 53,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EBF

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.