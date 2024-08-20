Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Increases By 5.8%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 58,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

ESGL Stock Down 1.8 %

ESGL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,602. ESGL has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

