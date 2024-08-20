Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Declines By 9.0%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 37.01%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.