Short Interest in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Grows By 7.9%

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.49. 1,235,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $87,851.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 842,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 116,914 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 724,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 528,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 88,619 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 504,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 64,415 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

