Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Drops By 9.5%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of HCAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. 114,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,117. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $404.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,035 shares of company stock worth $81,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,419,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 299,139 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 303.9% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 38.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 724,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200,494 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

