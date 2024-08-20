Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Decreases By 8.9%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HOCFF opened at C$114.89 on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$96.89 and a 1-year high of C$120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.38.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
