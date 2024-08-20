Short Interest in HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Decreases By 8.9%

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HOCFF opened at C$114.89 on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of C$96.89 and a 1-year high of C$120.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.38.

About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

