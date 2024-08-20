Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Rises By 7.0%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of LBGUF opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

