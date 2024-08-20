Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 9.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,321. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 155,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.