Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 9.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BWG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 35,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,321. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
