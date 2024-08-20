Short Interest in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Decreases By 8.4%

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. 75,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 5,608.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 943,900 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $13,795,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the second quarter worth about $11,093,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

