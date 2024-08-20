Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Expands By 5.3%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Shanoop Kothari acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,444,526 shares in the company, valued at $861,131.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Shanoop Kothari purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,444,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,131.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Arigo purchased 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,499.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,994,116 shares of company stock worth $435,000 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LuxUrban Hotels by 87.9% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 320,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LuxUrban Hotels by 684.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUXH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of LuxUrban Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

LuxUrban Hotels stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -1.37. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

