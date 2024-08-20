Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.78 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $253.78 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
