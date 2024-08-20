Siacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $253.78 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $253.78 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,949.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.75 or 0.00567855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00108274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.34 or 0.00268601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00032124 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00039227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00071507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

