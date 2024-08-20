Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.41.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Up 2.7 %

Snowflake stock opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.93 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.