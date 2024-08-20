SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.38. 12,538,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 46,138,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $199,988.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,900 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,790,901.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

