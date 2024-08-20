Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.89. 85,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 229,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SHCO

Soho House & Co Inc. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Soho House & Co Inc.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $114,350.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,819.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soho House & Co Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.