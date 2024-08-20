Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $266,250.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

NASDAQ SLDP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. 1,105,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,661. The company has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Solid Power, Inc. develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

