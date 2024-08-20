SOLVE Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and $158,229.10 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.