Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Scotiabank

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,625. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $631,068,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,570 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $128,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Southern by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after acquiring an additional 934,447 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Southern by 2,719.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 872,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,670,000 after acquiring an additional 841,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

