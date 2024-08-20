Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,218. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

