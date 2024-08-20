Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

