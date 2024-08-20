Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Steem has a market cap of $83.37 million and approximately $14.68 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,872.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.00566197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00110296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00257201 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00031534 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00036242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00070574 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 469,377,233 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.