Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 20th (ACO.X, ADP, AEP, AFRM, AHR, AI, ALA, AMCR, APD, APO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 20th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $99.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.10.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.03 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $276.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Argus from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $63.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$133.00 to C$129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 390 ($5.07). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$72.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $353.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $307.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $191.00 to $130.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $167.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$114.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $119.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$28.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $315.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$121.00 to C$122.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $92.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $70.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $395.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $330.00 to $376.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $350.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $399.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $334.00 to $390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $416.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $7.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.38). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $165.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) was given a C$1.47 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $9.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $103.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $268.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.40 to $6.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.25 to C$17.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$252.00 to C$261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$250.00 to C$260.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$252.00 to C$257.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$249.00 to C$257.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$250.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$270.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$273.00 to C$279.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

