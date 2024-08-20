Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 20th (ACO.X, ADP, AEP, AFRM, AHR, AI, ALA, AMCR, APD, APO)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 20th:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $99.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$2.20 to C$2.10.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $19.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was given a C$13.03 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $276.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Argus from $135.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $194.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $63.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$133.00 to C$129.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $225.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Castings (LON:CGS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 460 ($5.98) to GBX 390 ($5.07). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$72.00 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.50 to $14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $75.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $151.00 to $153.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $353.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$36.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $58.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $120.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $104.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) was given a C$1.90 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $64.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $90.00. They currently have a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $277.00 to $307.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $100.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $191.00 to $130.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $105.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $167.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$105.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$114.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $57.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $115.00 to $119.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $199.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $33.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $260.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $285.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $171.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $118.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $140.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $193.00 to $192.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 1,042 ($13.54) to GBX 1,090 ($14.16). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$8.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $100.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $58.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $24.00 to $23.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$28.50.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $315.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$121.00 to C$122.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $73.00 to $92.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $15.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $70.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $390.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $400.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $395.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $370.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $330.00 to $376.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $350.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $410.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $366.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $360.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $364.00 to $399.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $330.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $345.00 to $385.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $395.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $380.00 to $400.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $330.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $334.00 to $390.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $390.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $345.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $416.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $415.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $128.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $7.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $62.00 to $73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $122.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 2,300 ($29.89) to GBX 2,800 ($36.38). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $66.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$155.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from C$145.00 to C$150.00.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $165.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $87.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) was given a C$1.47 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $9.50 to $9.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $103.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $268.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $0.70 to $0.80. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price target raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.40 to $6.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.25 to C$17.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Windward (LON:WNWD) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 137 ($1.78) to GBX 200 ($2.60). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$252.00 to C$261.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$250.00 to C$260.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$252.00 to C$257.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$245.00 to C$264.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$249.00 to C$257.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$235.00 to C$250.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$255.00 to C$270.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$273.00 to C$279.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 40 ($0.52). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

