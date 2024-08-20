StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $34.40.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $12,681,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,548,000. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106,088 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Bancshares by 65.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 231,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

