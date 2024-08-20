StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
Recon Technology Company Profile
